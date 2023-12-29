Middlesex County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lowell Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Catholic High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneham High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
