NEC teams will hit the court in two games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights playing the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UMBC Retrievers 4:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29 SEC Network +

Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!