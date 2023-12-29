Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks is the only game on Friday's college basketball schedule that features a Patriot team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Colgate Raiders at UMass Lowell River Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.