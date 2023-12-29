Plymouth County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Plymouth County, Massachusetts, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Marathon Middle-High School
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Marathon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Classical High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
