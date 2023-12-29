In Plymouth County, Massachusetts, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Marathon Middle-High School

Game Time: 10:55 AM ET on December 29

10:55 AM ET on December 29 Location: Marathon, FL

Marathon, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29

5:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Classical High School at Cardinal Spellman High School