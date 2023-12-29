Friday's contest at Costello Athletic Center has the Colgate Raiders (6-4) going head to head against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) at 2:00 PM ET on December 29. Our computer prediction projects a 62-54 win for Colgate.

The River Hawks enter this contest after a 62-41 loss to Harvard on Friday.

UMass Lowell vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 62, UMass Lowell 54

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

This year, the River Hawks are winless against D1 teams.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMass Lowell is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

The River Hawks have four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (five).

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.7 FG% Rayne Durant: 4 PTS, 31.6 FG%

4 PTS, 31.6 FG% Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

10.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

8.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks are being outscored by 17 points per game with a -187 scoring differential overall. They put up 49.8 points per game (355th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per outing (238th in college basketball).

