The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) will try to snap an 11-game losing skid when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Colgate Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 60.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the River Hawks allow.

Colgate has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

UMass Lowell is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.

The 49.8 points per game the River Hawks put up are the same as the Raiders give up.

UMass Lowell is 0-2 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

Colgate has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 49.8 points.

The River Hawks are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders allow to opponents (40.2%).

The Raiders shoot 42.5% from the field, 2.3% lower than the River Hawks concede.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.7 FG% Rayne Durant: 4.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%

4.0 PTS, 31.6 FG% Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

10.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

8.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%

UMass Lowell Schedule