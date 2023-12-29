How to Watch the UMass Lowell vs. Colgate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) will try to snap an 11-game losing skid when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
UMass Lowell vs. Colgate Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders' 60.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the River Hawks allow.
- Colgate has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
- UMass Lowell is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.
- The 49.8 points per game the River Hawks put up are the same as the Raiders give up.
- UMass Lowell is 0-2 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
- Colgate has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 49.8 points.
- The River Hawks are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders allow to opponents (40.2%).
- The Raiders shoot 42.5% from the field, 2.3% lower than the River Hawks concede.
UMass Lowell Leaders
- Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.7 FG%
- Rayne Durant: 4.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%
- Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%
UMass Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ UMass
|L 64-52
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/14/2023
|Dartmouth
|L 58-52
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/22/2023
|Harvard
|L 62-41
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|Maine
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|New Hampshire
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
