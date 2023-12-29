The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) will try to snap an 11-game losing skid when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other America East Games

UMass Lowell vs. Colgate Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders' 60.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the River Hawks allow.
  • Colgate has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • UMass Lowell is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The 49.8 points per game the River Hawks put up are the same as the Raiders give up.
  • UMass Lowell is 0-2 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
  • Colgate has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 49.8 points.
  • The River Hawks are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders allow to opponents (40.2%).
  • The Raiders shoot 42.5% from the field, 2.3% lower than the River Hawks concede.

UMass Lowell Leaders

  • Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.7 FG%
  • Rayne Durant: 4.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%
  • Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
  • Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Lowell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ UMass L 64-52 William D. Mullins Center
12/14/2023 Dartmouth L 58-52 Costello Athletic Center
12/22/2023 Harvard L 62-41 Costello Athletic Center
12/29/2023 Colgate - Costello Athletic Center
1/4/2024 Maine - Costello Athletic Center
1/6/2024 New Hampshire - Costello Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.