According to our computer model, the Maryland Terrapins will defeat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams come together at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, December 30, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (+6.5) Over (47.5) Maryland 29, Auburn 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Auburn vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 71.4% chance to win.

The Tigers are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 6.5 points or more, Auburn has gone 3-2 against the spread.

Out of 12 Tigers games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Auburn games have had an average of 51.1 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Terrapins.

The Terrapins are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Terrapins are 1-2 against the spread.

The Terrapins have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

Maryland games this season have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 27.3 21.9 29.4 21.9 24.2 22.0 Maryland 29.6 23.3 32.1 23.7 26.0 22.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.