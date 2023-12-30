The Music City Bowl will feature the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Auburn is putting up 27.3 points per game on offense (65th in the FBS), and ranks 34th on defense with 21.9 points allowed per game. Maryland ranks 57th with 393.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 34th with 336.9 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Auburn vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Auburn Maryland 355.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.8 (70th) 361.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (17th) 198.4 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (116th) 157.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (20th) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (90th) 17 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne leads Auburn with 1,671 yards (139.3 ypg) on 149-of-238 passing with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 520 rushing yards on 125 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 865 yards on 146 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

Rivaldo Fairweather's leads his squad with 349 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has caught 18 passes for 314 yards (26.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jay Fair has a total of 300 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 30 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has recored 3,377 passing yards, or 281.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has tossed 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 135 times for 663 yards (55.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 37 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has totaled 283 yards on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has registered 53 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 747 (62.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 77 times and has four touchdowns.

Tai Felton has caught 48 passes and compiled 723 receiving yards (60.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Kaden Prather's 41 catches (on 63 targets) have netted him 609 yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

