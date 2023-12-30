What are Boston College's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Boston College ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 NR NR 79

Boston College's best wins

Boston College's signature win this season came in an 86-80 victory on December 10 against the St. John's Red Storm, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI. That signature victory versus St. John's included a team-leading 14 points from Jaeden Zackery. Claudell Harris Jr., with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-64 at home over Harvard (No. 119/RPI) on November 18

68-61 at home over Richmond (No. 232/RPI) on November 15

75-71 on the road over Citadel (No. 233/RPI) on November 10

89-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on November 6

82-68 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 253/RPI) on December 5

Boston College's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Boston College gets the 144th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to BC's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Boston College's next game

Matchup: Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ACC Network

