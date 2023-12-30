2024 NCAA Bracketology: Boston College March Madness Odds | January 1
What are Boston College's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Boston College ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|79
Boston College's best wins
Boston College's signature win this season came in an 86-80 victory on December 10 against the St. John's Red Storm, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI. That signature victory versus St. John's included a team-leading 14 points from Jaeden Zackery. Claudell Harris Jr., with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 73-64 at home over Harvard (No. 119/RPI) on November 18
- 68-61 at home over Richmond (No. 232/RPI) on November 15
- 75-71 on the road over Citadel (No. 233/RPI) on November 10
- 89-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on November 6
- 82-68 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 253/RPI) on December 5
Boston College's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Boston College gets the 144th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Eagles' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.
- When it comes to BC's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Boston College's next game
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ACC Network
