If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Boston College and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Boston College ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-1 NR NR 180

Boston College's best wins

Boston College defeated the No. 153-ranked (according to the RPI) Providence Friars, 71-56, on November 19, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Teya Sidberry was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Providence, recording 22 points with nine rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 204/RPI) on November 6

88-59 at home over Siena (No. 253/RPI) on December 10

94-57 at home over Bryant (No. 274/RPI) on December 20

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 281/RPI) on November 12

95-57 at home over UMass (No. 303/RPI) on December 6

Boston College's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Boston College is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Boston College is facing the 193rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have three upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

BC has 17 games left this year, and eight of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Boston College's next game

Matchup: Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

