Saturday's game features the Merrimack Warriors (6-7) and the Boston University Terriers (4-8) clashing at Case Gym in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Merrimack according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 68, Boston University 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-2.8)

Merrimack (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Boston University is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Merrimack's 10-1-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Terriers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Warriors' games have gone over.

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers are being outscored by 1.2 points per game with a -14 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.4 points per game (336th in college basketball) and give up 66.6 per contest (81st in college basketball).

The 36.3 rebounds per game Boston University averages rank 201st in the country, and are 2.5 more than the 33.8 its opponents collect per outing.

Boston University makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Terriers average 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (300th in college basketball), and allow 89.7 points per 100 possessions (186th in college basketball).

Boston University and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Terriers commit 11.4 per game (145th in college basketball) and force 11.3 (244th in college basketball play).

