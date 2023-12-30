The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston University shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Warriors are the 341st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Terriers sit at 201st.
  • The Terriers score only 4.9 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Warriors allow (70.3).
  • When Boston University totals more than 70.3 points, it is 3-1.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Boston University is posting 19.3 more points per game (78.3) than it is on the road (59.0).
  • Defensively the Terriers have played worse in home games this year, allowing 68.3 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.
  • Boston University is averaging 9.8 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.5 more threes and 11.9% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.3 threes per game, 27.5% three-point percentage).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Wagner W 73-59 Spiro Sports Center
12/13/2023 @ Dartmouth L 63-56 Edward Leede Arena
12/22/2023 UMass-Lowell L 71-63 Case Gym
12/30/2023 Merrimack - Case Gym
1/3/2024 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
1/6/2024 Lafayette - Case Gym

