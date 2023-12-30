The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Boston University shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Warriors are the 341st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Terriers sit at 201st.

The Terriers score only 4.9 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Warriors allow (70.3).

When Boston University totals more than 70.3 points, it is 3-1.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Boston University is posting 19.3 more points per game (78.3) than it is on the road (59.0).

Defensively the Terriers have played worse in home games this year, allowing 68.3 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.

Boston University is averaging 9.8 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.5 more threes and 11.9% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.3 threes per game, 27.5% three-point percentage).

