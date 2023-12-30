How to Watch Boston University vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Boston University shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Warriors are the 341st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Terriers sit at 201st.
- The Terriers score only 4.9 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Warriors allow (70.3).
- When Boston University totals more than 70.3 points, it is 3-1.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Boston University is posting 19.3 more points per game (78.3) than it is on the road (59.0).
- Defensively the Terriers have played worse in home games this year, allowing 68.3 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.
- Boston University is averaging 9.8 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.5 more threes and 11.9% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.3 threes per game, 27.5% three-point percentage).
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wagner
|W 73-59
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|L 63-56
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/22/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 71-63
|Case Gym
|12/30/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Case Gym
|1/3/2024
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lafayette
|-
|Case Gym
