The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) will aim to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Boston University vs. Merrimack matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Boston University vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston University Moneyline Merrimack Moneyline

Boston University vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

Boston University is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Terriers' 11 games have hit the over.

Merrimack is 10-1-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, four out of the Warriors' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

