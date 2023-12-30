What are Boston University's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Boston University ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 206

Boston University's best wins

Boston University registered its signature win of the season on December 9, when it beat the Harvard Crimson, who rank No. 104 in the RPI rankings, 80-77. With 29 points, Caitlin Weimar was the top scorer versus Harvard. Second on the team was Alex Giannaros, with 20 points.

Next best wins

64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on November 22

63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 244/RPI) on November 26

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 249/RPI) on November 10

83-80 on the road over Northeastern (No. 281/RPI) on December 22

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 311/RPI) on November 14

Boston University's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Boston University has drawn the 271st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Terriers have 18 games remaining this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.

BU has 18 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Boston University's next game

Matchup: Boston University Terriers vs. Navy Midshipmen

Boston University Terriers vs. Navy Midshipmen Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

