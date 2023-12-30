The Boston University Terriers (4-7) will play the Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Game Information

Boston University Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Otto Landrum: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Nic Nobili: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Clark: 12.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK Samba Diallo: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Savage: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Etumnu: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Boston University vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 334th 65.6 Points Scored 71.4 262nd 67th 66.2 Points Allowed 72.5 222nd 199th 36.4 Rebounds 33.5 299th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.6 289th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 5.8 310th 237th 12.7 Assists 12.3 263rd 131st 11.3 Turnovers 13.3 293rd

