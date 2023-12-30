Boston University vs. Merrimack December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (4-7) will play the Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Boston University vs. Merrimack Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Miles Brewster: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Okwuosa: 8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Otto Landrum: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyrone Alexander: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nic Nobili: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Clark: 12.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Samba Diallo: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Savage: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Etumnu: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston University vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison
|Boston University Rank
|Boston University AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|334th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|71.4
|262nd
|67th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|222nd
|199th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|33.5
|299th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|289th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|310th
|237th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.3
|263rd
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.3
|293rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.