The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) visit the Boston University Terriers (4-8) after losing four straight road games. The Warriors are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The point total is 126.5 in the matchup.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Case Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Merrimack -1.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 126.5 points in five of 10 outings.

The average total for Boston University's games this season has been 132.0, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston University has gone 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Boston University has been victorious in three of the 10 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Terriers have a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Boston University has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Merrimack 7 63.6% 69.4 134.8 70.3 136.9 136.1 Boston University 5 50% 65.4 134.8 66.6 136.9 136.2

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers score an average of 65.4 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Warriors give up.

Boston University has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Boston University vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Merrimack 10-1-0 2-1 4-7-0 Boston University 3-7-0 3-7 4-6-0

Boston University vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits

Merrimack Boston University 4-0 Home Record 2-2 1-6 Away Record 2-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 7-0-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 81.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 60.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

