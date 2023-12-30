Will Brad Marchand light the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

He has five goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

Marchand's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:57 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:44 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:48 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 19:17 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

