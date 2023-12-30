The Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand among them, face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Marchand in that upcoming Bruins-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In Marchand's 33 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marchand has a point in 22 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Marchand has an assist in 14 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Marchand goes over his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchand has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchand Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 4 30 Points 2 13 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

