When the Boston Bruins take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Carlo light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

In two of 33 games this season, Carlo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

Carlo has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:16 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:49 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:10 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:53 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

