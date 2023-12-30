Heading into a Saturday, December 30 game against the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2) at TD Garden, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (20-7-6) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Matt Grzelcyk D Questionable Upper Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 102 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+16) makes them seventh-best in the league.

Devils Season Insights

With 119 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

New Jersey concedes 3.5 goals per game (119 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 17th in the league.

