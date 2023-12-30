The Boston Bruins (20-7-6) host the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow the action on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN as the Bruins and the Devils take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Devils Additional Info

Bruins vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils Bruins 2-1 (F/OT) NJ

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 86 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Bruins' 102 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 33 20 25 45 34 20 28.6% Brad Marchand 33 13 17 30 30 18 35.5% Charlie Coyle 33 12 10 22 16 17 52.7% Charlie McAvoy 25 3 18 21 21 6 - Pavel Zacha 30 8 13 21 11 13 52.1%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 119 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 26th in the league.

The Devils are sixth in the league in scoring (119 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Devils are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players