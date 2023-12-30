Bruins vs. Devils: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Boston Bruins (20-7-6) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.
Bruins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Devils Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6
|FanDuel
|-160
|+132
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Devils Betting Trends
- In 15 of 33 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
- The Bruins are 15-12 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Devils have claimed an upset victory in one of the four games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Boston is 12-6 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
- New Jersey's moneyline odds have been +135 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.
Bruins Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-3-3
|4-6
|4-6-0
|5.8
|2.50
|2.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-3-3
|2.50
|2.80
|11
|37.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|3-7
|3-6-1
|6.8
|3.20
|2.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-3-1
|3.20
|2.90
|4
|14.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|6
