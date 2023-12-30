Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Devils on December 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Jack Hughes and others in the Boston Bruins-New Jersey Devils matchup at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bruins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Devils Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Devils Prediction
|Bruins vs. Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Devils Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 45 points in 33 games (20 goals and 25 assists).
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|11
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 33 games, with 13 goals and 17 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Charlie Coyle has 12 goals and 10 assists for Boston.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Hughes is one of the top offensive options for New Jersey with 43 points (1.3 per game), with 15 goals and 28 assists in 29 games (playing 17:34 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Jesper Bratt has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 14 goals and 28 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.