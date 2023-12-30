Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Essex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Methuen High School

Game Time: 5:00 AM ET on December 30

5:00 AM ET on December 30 Location: Methuen, MA

Methuen, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Newburyport High School

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET on December 30

7:00 AM ET on December 30 Location: Newburyport, MA

Newburyport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Andover High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 30

9:00 AM ET on December 30 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover High School at Central Catholic High School