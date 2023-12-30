Essex County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Essex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 5:00 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Newburyport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Newburyport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 30
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
