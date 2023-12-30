2024 NCAA Bracketology: Harvard March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Harvard and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Harvard ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|66
Harvard's best wins
Harvard's best victory this season came against the UMass Minutemen, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in the RPI. Harvard secured the 78-75 in overtime win on the road on November 17. With 32 points, Malik Mack was the leading scorer versus UMass. Second on the team was Chandler Pigge, with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 76-70 on the road over Colgate (No. 124/RPI) on November 22
- 80-56 at home over Northeastern (No. 187/RPI) on November 14
- 89-76 on the road over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 10
- 80-75 at home over American (No. 293/RPI) on November 29
- 74-72 at home over Holy Cross (No. 338/RPI) on December 21
Harvard's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Crimson are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Harvard has been handed the 253rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Crimson have 15 games remaining this season, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.
- In terms of Harvard's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Harvard's next game
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
