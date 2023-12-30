Will Harvard be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Harvard's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Harvard's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Harvard ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 105

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard's best wins

When Harvard took down the North Dakota State Bison, who are ranked No. 164 in the RPI, on November 24 by a score of 69-64, it was its best win of the season thus far. That signature win against North Dakota State included a team-best 26 points from Harmoni Turner. Elena Rodriguez, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 186/RPI) on November 9

88-58 on the road over Delaware (No. 210/RPI) on December 31

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 216/RPI) on November 12

80-67 over SMU (No. 227/RPI) on November 25

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 303/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harvard's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Crimson are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Harvard has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Harvard gets the 97th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Crimson have 14 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Harvard's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Harvard's next game

Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Yale Bulldogs

Harvard Crimson vs. Yale Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Harvard games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.