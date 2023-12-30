Saturday's game at Lavietes Pavilion has the Harvard Crimson (8-3) taking on the Iona Gaels (5-7) at 2:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 75-70 win for Harvard, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Harvard vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Harvard vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 75, Iona 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-4.7)

Harvard (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Harvard has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Iona, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Crimson have hit the over in seven games, while Gaels games have gone over six times.

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 74.4 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball while giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 169th in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential overall.

Harvard is 218th in college basketball at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 38.7 its opponents average.

Harvard hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (22nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 30.6% from deep.

The Crimson average 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (182nd in college basketball), and allow 90.1 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

Harvard has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (86th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (330th in college basketball).

