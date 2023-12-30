The Harvard Crimson (8-3) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Harvard vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Harvard Stats Insights

  • This season, Harvard has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Crimson are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 145th.
  • The Crimson score an average of 74.4 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 71.8 the Gaels give up.
  • Harvard is 7-1 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

  • Harvard averages 76.4 points per game at home, and 72 on the road.
  • At home the Crimson are allowing 63.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they are away (73.8).
  • At home, Harvard makes 9.4 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.6%) than on the road (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 75-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/8/2023 Army W 70-64 Lavietes Pavilion
12/21/2023 Holy Cross W 74-72 Lavietes Pavilion
12/30/2023 Iona - Lavietes Pavilion
1/2/2024 Albany (NY) - Lavietes Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.