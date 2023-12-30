How to Watch Harvard vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (8-3) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Harvard vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Harvard Stats Insights
- This season, Harvard has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Crimson are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 145th.
- The Crimson score an average of 74.4 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 71.8 the Gaels give up.
- Harvard is 7-1 when it scores more than 71.8 points.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison
- Harvard averages 76.4 points per game at home, and 72 on the road.
- At home the Crimson are allowing 63.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they are away (73.8).
- At home, Harvard makes 9.4 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.6%) than on the road (36.1%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 75-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/8/2023
|Army
|W 70-64
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 74-72
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Iona
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
