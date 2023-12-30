The Harvard Crimson (8-3) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Harvard vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Harvard Stats Insights

This season, Harvard has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Crimson are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 145th.

The Crimson score an average of 74.4 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 71.8 the Gaels give up.

Harvard is 7-1 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

Harvard averages 76.4 points per game at home, and 72 on the road.

At home the Crimson are allowing 63.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they are away (73.8).

At home, Harvard makes 9.4 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.6%) than on the road (36.1%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule