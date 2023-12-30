The Harvard Crimson (8-3) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Harvard vs. Iona matchup.

Harvard vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Harvard Moneyline Iona Moneyline

Harvard vs. Iona Betting Trends

Harvard has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, seven out of the Crimson's 10 games have hit the over.

Iona has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

