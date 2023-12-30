Harvard vs. Iona December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (7-3) will meet the Iona Gaels (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. Iona Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Quigley: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Harvard vs. Iona Stat Comparison
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|193rd
|74.4
|Points Scored
|71.8
|256th
|167th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|34.2
|276th
|312th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|191st
|103rd
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.3
|112th
|156th
|14.0
|Assists
|13.3
|199th
|96th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|169th
