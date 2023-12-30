Harvard vs. Iona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Harvard Crimson (8-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under is 142.5 in the matchup.
Harvard vs. Iona Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Lavietes Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Harvard
|-1.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Harvard Betting Records & Stats
- Harvard's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points six times.
- Harvard's contests this year have an average total of 144.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Crimson's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.
- Iona (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 10% more often than Harvard (4-6-0) this year.
Harvard vs. Iona Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Harvard
|6
|60%
|74.4
|146.2
|70.5
|142.3
|141.2
|Iona
|7
|58.3%
|71.8
|146.2
|71.8
|142.3
|147.1
Additional Harvard Insights & Trends
- The Crimson average 74.4 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 71.8 the Gaels give up.
- When Harvard puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Harvard vs. Iona Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Harvard
|4-6-0
|1-3
|7-3-0
|Iona
|6-6-0
|3-2
|6-6-0
Harvard vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Harvard
|Iona
|5-7
|Home Record
|11-1
|8-6
|Away Record
|8-4
|4-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
