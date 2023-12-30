The Harvard Crimson (8-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under is 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Harvard vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Harvard -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard Betting Records & Stats

Harvard's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points six times.

Harvard's contests this year have an average total of 144.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Iona (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 10% more often than Harvard (4-6-0) this year.

Harvard vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 6 60% 74.4 146.2 70.5 142.3 141.2 Iona 7 58.3% 71.8 146.2 71.8 142.3 147.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson average 74.4 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 71.8 the Gaels give up.

When Harvard puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Harvard vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 4-6-0 1-3 7-3-0 Iona 6-6-0 3-2 6-6-0

Harvard vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Iona 5-7 Home Record 11-1 8-6 Away Record 8-4 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.