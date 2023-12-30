For bracketology analysis around Holy Cross and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Holy Cross ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 249

Holy Cross' best wins

Holy Cross beat the Brown Bears (No. 85-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 62-54 win on November 9 -- its best win of the season. With 20 points, Bronagh Power-Cassidy was the top scorer against Brown. Second on the team was Lindsay Berger, with 13 points.

Next best wins

65-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 281/RPI) on December 17

55-43 at home over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on December 20

59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 29

51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 360/RPI) on November 13

Holy Cross' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Holy Cross has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Holy Cross has the 292nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Crusaders have 18 games remaining this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records north of .500.

Holy Cross has 18 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Holy Cross' next game

Matchup: Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Bucknell Bison

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Bucknell Bison Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

