When the Boston Bruins take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jakub Lauko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

Lauko has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:07 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:19 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

