On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is John Beecher going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beecher stats and insights

  • In four of 32 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Beecher has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:10 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:48 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.