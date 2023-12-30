Should you bet on Kevin Shattenkirk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Shattenkirk's shooting percentage is 4.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

