Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 30?
Should you bet on Kevin Shattenkirk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Shattenkirk's shooting percentage is 4.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
