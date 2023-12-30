Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 30?
Can we count on Matt Grzelcyk lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Grzelcyk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.
- Grzelcyk averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Grzelcyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
