Saturday's game between the Merrimack Warriors (6-7) and the Boston University Terriers (4-8) at Case Gym has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Merrimack taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Merrimack vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 68, Boston University 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-2.8)

Merrimack (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Boston University is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Merrimack's 10-1-0 ATS record. The Terriers have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Warriors have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 69.4 points per game (295th in college basketball) and allowing 70.3 (163rd in college basketball).

Merrimack loses the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. It collects 32.1 rebounds per game, 337th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.9.

Merrimack knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

Merrimack has won the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 13.1 (287th in college basketball) while forcing 15.1 (31st in college basketball).

