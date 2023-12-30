The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

  • Merrimack has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors rank 313th.
  • The Warriors' 69.4 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 66.6 the Terriers allow.
  • Merrimack is 6-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Merrimack scores 81 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.3.
  • At home, the Warriors allow 69.3 points per game. Away, they allow 71.1.
  • Beyond the arc, Merrimack sinks fewer treys on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (7.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (27.3%) than at home (29.7%) as well.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Felician W 89-85 Hammel Court
12/19/2023 @ Cincinnati L 65-49 Fifth Third Arena
12/22/2023 Bucknell W 68-52 Hammel Court
12/30/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
1/4/2024 Fairleigh Dickinson - Hammel Court
1/6/2024 Sacred Heart - Hammel Court

