How to Watch Merrimack vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Merrimack vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Merrimack Stats Insights
- Merrimack has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
- The Terriers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors rank 313th.
- The Warriors' 69.4 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 66.6 the Terriers allow.
- Merrimack is 6-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Merrimack scores 81 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.3.
- At home, the Warriors allow 69.3 points per game. Away, they allow 71.1.
- Beyond the arc, Merrimack sinks fewer treys on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (7.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (27.3%) than at home (29.7%) as well.
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Felician
|W 89-85
|Hammel Court
|12/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 65-49
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Bucknell
|W 68-52
|Hammel Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|1/4/2024
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Hammel Court
|1/6/2024
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Hammel Court
