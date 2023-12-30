The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

Merrimack has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Terriers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors rank 313th.

The Warriors' 69.4 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 66.6 the Terriers allow.

Merrimack is 6-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison

At home, Merrimack scores 81 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.3.

At home, the Warriors allow 69.3 points per game. Away, they allow 71.1.

Beyond the arc, Merrimack sinks fewer treys on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (7.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (27.3%) than at home (29.7%) as well.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule