The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) travel to face the Boston University Terriers (4-8) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Boston University vs. Merrimack matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. Boston University Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston University Moneyline Merrimack Moneyline

Merrimack vs. Boston University Betting Trends

Merrimack has covered 10 times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

Boston University has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Terriers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

