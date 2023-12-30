The Merrimack Warriors (5-6) will play the Boston University Terriers (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Game Information

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Clark: 12.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Samba Diallo: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Savage: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Etumnu: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Boston University Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Otto Landrum: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Nic Nobili: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Merrimack vs. Boston University Stat Comparison

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 334th 65.6 Points Scored 71.4 262nd 67th 66.2 Points Allowed 72.5 222nd 199th 36.4 Rebounds 33.5 299th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.6 289th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 5.8 310th 237th 12.7 Assists 12.3 263rd 131st 11.3 Turnovers 13.3 293rd

