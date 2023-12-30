The Merrimack Warriors (6-7) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Boston University Terriers (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Case Gym. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Merrimack -1.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 11 games this season, Merrimack and its opponents have combined to total more than 126.5 points.

Merrimack's contests this year have an average point total of 139.7, 13.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Warriors have a 10-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Merrimack has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

This season, the Warriors have won two of their three games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Merrimack.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Merrimack 7 63.6% 69.4 134.8 70.3 136.9 136.1 Boston University 5 50% 65.4 134.8 66.6 136.9 136.2

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The 69.4 points per game the Warriors average are only 2.8 more points than the Terriers allow (66.6).

When Merrimack puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Merrimack vs. Boston University Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Merrimack 10-1-0 2-1 4-7-0 Boston University 3-7-0 3-7 4-6-0

Merrimack vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits

Merrimack Boston University 4-0 Home Record 2-2 1-6 Away Record 2-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 7-0-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 81 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 60.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

