Can we count on Merrimack to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Merrimack ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 181

Merrimack's best wins

Merrimack's signature victory this season came against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in the RPI. Merrimack took home the 74-68 win at home on December 2. With 33 points, Jordan Derkack was the top scorer against UMass-Lowell. Second on the team was Devon Savage, with 12 points.

Next best wins

71-65 on the road over Maine (No. 248/RPI) on November 12

68-52 at home over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on December 22

96-73 over N.C. A&T (No. 329/RPI) on November 22

Merrimack's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Merrimack is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

The Warriors have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Merrimack has drawn the 163rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Warriors have 16 games left on the schedule, with two contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Merrimack has 16 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Merrimack's next game

Matchup: Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV Channel: NEC Front Row

