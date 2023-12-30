2024 NCAA Bracketology: Northeastern Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
For bracketology analysis around Northeastern and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
How Northeastern ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|236
Northeastern's best wins
Northeastern registered its best win of the season on November 9, when it defeated the UMass Minutewomen, who rank No. 303 in the RPI rankings, 78-74. Asha Parker was the top scorer in the signature victory over UMass, putting up 18 points with one rebound and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on November 21
- 58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on November 16
- 73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 6
Northeastern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Northeastern has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Northeastern has drawn the 318th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Huskies have 18 games left this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.
- Northeastern has 18 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Northeastern's next game
- Matchup: Northeastern Huskies vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
