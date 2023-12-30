For bracketology analysis around Northeastern and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Northeastern's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northeastern ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 236

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northeastern's best wins

Northeastern registered its best win of the season on November 9, when it defeated the UMass Minutewomen, who rank No. 303 in the RPI rankings, 78-74. Asha Parker was the top scorer in the signature victory over UMass, putting up 18 points with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on November 21

58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on November 16

73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northeastern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Northeastern has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Northeastern has drawn the 318th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Huskies have 18 games left this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

Northeastern has 18 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Northeastern's next game

Matchup: Northeastern Huskies vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Northeastern Huskies vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northeastern games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.