Saturday's contest that pits the Rhode Island Rams (5-7) versus the Northeastern Huskies (5-7) at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Rhode Island. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 73, Northeastern 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Rhode Island (-1.4)

Rhode Island (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Rhode Island has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northeastern, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Rams have a 6-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other CAA Predictions

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 72.9 points per game (231st in college basketball) and allowing 73.9 (263rd in college basketball).

Northeastern grabs 33.5 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Northeastern makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball) while shooting 32.2% from deep (239th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 36.2%.

Northeastern has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (219th in college basketball), 2.4 more than the 9.8 it forces (336th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.