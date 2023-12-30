The Rhode Island Rams (5-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Northeastern has compiled a 4-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Huskies are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 145th.

The Huskies score an average of 72.9 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 72.3 the Rams allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Northeastern is 4-3.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (64.8).

At home, the Huskies conceded 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.6.

Beyond the arc, Northeastern had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.7%) last season. But it sunk the same number of treys at home as on the road (7.3 per game).

