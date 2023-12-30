The Rhode Island Rams (5-7) will try to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (5-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rhode Island vs. Northeastern matchup.

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rhode Island Moneyline Northeastern Moneyline

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

Northeastern has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Rhode Island has compiled a 3-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Rams' 11 games this season have hit the over.

