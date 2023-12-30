The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) will play the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty: 11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luka Sakota: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jared Turner: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Masai Troutman: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
220th 73.7 Points Scored 74.2 201st
207th 72.0 Points Allowed 75.7 287th
76th 39.3 Rebounds 32.8 321st
134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 191st
302nd 6.0 3pt Made 6.4 280th
199th 13.3 Assists 13.1 208th
203rd 12.1 Turnovers 12.0 194th

