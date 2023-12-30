The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) will play the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Luka Sakota: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Turner: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Masai Troutman: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 220th 73.7 Points Scored 74.2 201st 207th 72.0 Points Allowed 75.7 287th 76th 39.3 Rebounds 32.8 321st 134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 191st 302nd 6.0 3pt Made 6.4 280th 199th 13.3 Assists 13.1 208th 203rd 12.1 Turnovers 12.0 194th

