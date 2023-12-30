Northeastern vs. Rhode Island December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) will play the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northeastern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison
|Rhode Island Rank
|Rhode Island AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|220th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|74.2
|201st
|207th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|287th
|76th
|39.3
|Rebounds
|32.8
|321st
|134th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|191st
|302nd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.4
|280th
|199th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.1
|208th
|203rd
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.0
|194th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.