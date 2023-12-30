The Rhode Island Rams (5-7) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rhode Island -1.5 146.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Northeastern's games this year have had a 146.8-point total on average, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Northeastern has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Rhode Island has covered less often than Northeastern this year, putting up an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 5-4-0 mark of Northeastern.

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rhode Island 6 60% 72.0 144.9 72.3 146.2 141.2 Northeastern 5 55.6% 72.9 144.9 73.9 146.2 137.6

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies score an average of 72.9 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 72.3 the Rams allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Northeastern is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rhode Island 4-6-0 3-2 6-4-0 Northeastern 5-4-0 2-2 7-2-0

Northeastern vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rhode Island Northeastern 7-9 Home Record 6-6 1-10 Away Record 3-12 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

