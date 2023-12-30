Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games featuring a Patriot team on Saturday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|American Eagles at Howard Bison
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Delaware State Hornets
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Rider Broncs at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Navy Midshipmen at Albany Great Danes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.