Pavel Zacha will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Zacha in that upcoming Bruins-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Zacha has averaged 17:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Zacha has a goal in eight of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zacha has a point in 17 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Zacha has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zacha hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 30 Games 4 21 Points 4 8 Goals 3 13 Assists 1

